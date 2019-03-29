Hostage Negotiators Currently Working to Communicate with man involved in Domestic Altercation

Authorities in Miami Beach are currently responding to a situation where a man has barricaded himself inside of a home after reportedly attacking another person with a knife.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am Friday along the 7300 block of Harding Avenue.

According to the report, the situation began as a domestic dispute. At some point, a woman who was involved was injured by a knife but was able to get away from the scene and drive herself to a hospital.

When authorities arrived to the scene where the incident occurred, the man involved, locked himself in a bathroom with a knife and refused police orders to exit the facility.

Miami Beach Police are reporting that they have brought in hostage negotiators to attempt to bring the man into custody:

“We have the hostage negotiation team actually trying to get him on a landline to establish that conversation. Our communication with him now has been basically shouting back and forth. We want to establish a more controlled setting and again, all in hopes of ending this peacefully,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

This is a developing story.