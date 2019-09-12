Hostess Shocks the Internet with Pickle and Peanut Butter Twinkies

How does a Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkie sound to you? Well, Hostess is at it again. The brand is known for trolling the internet with outrageous types of twinkies, but nobody is feeling this one…AT ALL! Fans took to social media in a panic! Hostess finally admitted it wasn’t true. A Hostess spokesperson said, “This is just some social media levity from Hostess. We regularly feature fun, fictional products on our social media, and this is one of those.” The nerve of them playing with our taste buds like that. Would you try a peanut butter and pickle sandwich twinkie? What other types of fillings would you like to see in a twinkie?