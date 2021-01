The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hiring a new crew with a love of hot dog puns. That’s because they’ll be driving a 27-foot-long car shaped like a hot dog across the country, meeting fans at more than 200 events. The job starts in June and lasts for a year. Recent college graduates are urged to apply online for a chance to become the 34th class of hotdoggers. The deadline is January 31st.