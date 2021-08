The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox are playing on the “Field Of Dreams” field in Iowa on Thursday. And now Guy Fieri is getting in on the event. He’s created a special hot dog apple pie just for the occasion! The delicacy is described as a hot dog smothered in Guy’s homemade bacon jam and apple filling, then placed inside a flakey rectangle-shaped pie crust . . . then drizzled with apple mustard, brown sugar, and apple pie spice. What do you think of his creation? Would you try it?