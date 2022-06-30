Hot Dogs, Sausage, Other Processed Meat Even Worse for Your Health When Grilled!

Probably not what you want to hear as we head into the 4th of July weekend but did you know regularly consuming processed meats is detrimental to your health?
Grilling processed meats makes things even worse.
Grilling meats adds to the risk of cancer due to the high heat forming additional carcinogenic effects.
What are processed meats?
-
- Ham
- Sausage
- Bacon
- Hot Dogs
- Jerky
- Pepperoni
- Deli meat
-
- How those meats are processed is said to contribute to the development of cancer
- What food represents ‘summer time grilling’ to you?