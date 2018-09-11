Hot Rods Causing Havoc on Miami Roads

A new trend is causing traffic hazards and jams in Miami, New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Hot rod drivers are taking over roadways and intersections with organized mayhem.

They are laying patches or rubber, doing big white smokey burnouts…and almost hitting other cars and pedestrians in the process.

Police try to ticket or arrest them, but they are out numbered.

Even a flat tire from a burnout is a badge of honor for these crazy drivers.

