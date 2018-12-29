Hotel apologizes after employee calls police on black guest

An Oregon hotel is facing backlash after a white security guard called the police on a black guest who was on the phone with his mother in the lobby, last Saturday.

The employee alleged the hotel guest was “loitering” in the lobby.

Jermaine Massey, a Washington state resident, posted several videos of the incident via Instagram which has now gone viral.

In the videos, Massey is shown asking what he did to cause a problem as well as getting thrown out of the hotel.

The DoubleTree Hotel has apologized to Massey and placed the two employees on leave, according to reports.

Massey has obtained a lawyer who has been speaking with the hotel on his behalf.

The hotel is reportedly still investigating the matter.

