Hounds Found Starving in Jupiter Farms

A local animal rescue is nursing a dog found in a ditch in Jupiter Farms that is severely malnourished and underweight.

Furry Friends in Jupiter named the hound mix “Sandy” after the road where the dog was found.

President Pat Deshong said two other hound dogs were also found within a couple of miles of Sandy. One was another malnourished dog. The other was found dead.

Deshong says hunting dogs are usually left behind because they are not performing well.

“This animal has feelings. It depends on human beings to be take care of them,” she said. “Who are we to treat a dog like this and just discard them like rubbish?”

Local animal advocate of more than 15 years, Melinie Willey says she found a deceased hound dog and a third hound dog along Indiantown Road by Church in the Farms, not too far away from the first discovery.

“Three hound dogs in one day,” Willey said while shaking her head in disbelief. “It was very sad. It’s very heartbreaking. It just makes me wonder how and why it got there.”

Deshong and Willey hope someone will give these animals the loving home they deserve.