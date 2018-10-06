Hours away from final Kavanaugh confirmation vote

Saturday, around 3:30 the final Supreme Court for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is expected to begin.

The 88-day nomination process has been one of the most controversial nominee’s in history.

In July, professor Christine Blasey-Ford accused the Supreme Court Nominee of sexually-assaulting her 36 years ago at a high school party in the 1980s’.

The accusation sparked a division like no other as Democrats fought to dismiss and delay the vote.

Thursday, September 26., Blasey-Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath and that Friday they voted 11-10 to confirm the SCOTUS Nominee.

However, President Trump delayed the vote one week ordering an investigation into the allegations.

Kavanaugh reportedly has the votes needed for his confirmation, with all but one of 51 Republicans backing him, along with one Democrat.

