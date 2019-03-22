House Committee Approves Bill to Arm Teachers

The Florida House committee has approved a bill that would allow certain teachers in Florida to carry or keep a weapon in their classroom.

The school safety bill is an extension to the existing guardian program to allow classroom teachers to volunteer to carry weapons on campus if their local school board approves.

Under the bill teachers will not be required to carry a gun, but those who choose to will have to complete 144 hours of firearms training, undergo a psychological evaluation, and complete a drug test in addition to having a valid concealed weapon permit.

This bill and others like it, have been at the forefront of legislature after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year.

One of those programs, the Guardian program, totaled 726 armed volunteer guardians in 25 Florida counties as of January.

While some people are for the bill others believe that teachers should not take on the role of armed law enforcement and also believe that teachers possessing a weapon on school campus’ could lend itself to a number of other issues such as students somehow getting a hold of one of the weapons or the possibility of a student or teacher being accidentally shot during an escalated situation.