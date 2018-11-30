House Fire Leaves 6 Without a Home

Authorities in Fort Pierce are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that left four adults and two children without a home.

The fire was said to have occurred early Friday morning at a home on Avenue B.

As the investigation continues, the Red Cross has been called in to help with the family.

