House GOP says no votes expected this week, Gov. shutdown likely to continue

House Republicans say that no votes are expected for the rest of the week, meaning it is very likely the government shutdown will continue, AP reports.

On Thursday, the office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced the schedule which said lawmakers are waiting on the Senate.

However, the Senate already approved a bill to keep the government running.

“The House panned that measure and approved a new version which included funding for President Trump’s border wall.”

They are at a stand-still.

Scalise’s office says, “Please stay tuned to future updates for more information.”