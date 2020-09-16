House Of Retro Pleasure Featured Vid! Heart’s “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You”

In the liner notes of Heart’s album The Road Home, Ann Wilson commented on the band’s dislike for the song, stating, “Actually we had sworn off it because it kind of stood for everything we wanted to get away from. It was a song by “Mutt” Lange, who we liked, and it was originally written for Don Henley, but there was a lot of pressure on us to do the song at the time.”[5] Ann Wilson has made a number of comments on her dislike for the song, calling the song’s message “hideous” in an interview with Dan Rather.[6] In that same interview, Ann mentions that she’s surprised at how many of their fans, especially in Australia and New Zealand, want to hear the song to this day when Heart plays live (Heart does not perform it live anymore despite the requests).

