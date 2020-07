Always one of my favorites! They used claymation, pixilation and stop motion to make this video one of the best of all time!

“Sledgehammer” won nine MTV Video Music Awards in 1987,[3] the most awards a single video has won.[4] It ranked at number four on MTV‘s 100 Greatest Music Videos Ever Made (1999). “Sledgehammer” has also been declared MTV’s number one animated video of all time!

