‘House of the Dragon’: HBO Max Reveals New Teaser Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

On Tuesday, HBO released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

The highly anticipated series takes place 200 years before the events of the original series, following the rise and reign of the Targaryen family as rulers of Westeros.

In the short teaser, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen narrates images of Targaryens in the throne room, jousts, and fights.

Daemon’s ominous voiceover closes out the trailer with: “Dreams didn’t make us kings; dragons did.”

The trailer doesn’t offer an official premiere date, just that it will be out in 2022.

How excited are you for “House of Dragon”? Will it be as good (or better) than “Game of Thrones”?