‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO After Premiere Ratings Blowout

After a huge debut, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2

In the days since its premiere, HBO saw 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms.

On the first night it saw 10 million viewers putting it on par with the season 6 premiere of Game of Thrones.

HBO did not say how many episodes season 2 would have but many think 10 episodes.

How did you feel about the debut episode?