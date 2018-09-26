House Passes Legislation for Storm Aid, Airline Seating

Relief could be on the way for those in hurricane-damaged areas and those who fly the skies.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that will provide $1.7 billion in disaster relief for those in the Carolinas and elsewhere affected by recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Florence.

The bill, which passed 398-23, also includes funding to keep Federal Aviation Administration programs going beyond this month.

The proposed law requires the FAA to establish minimum requirements for airplane seat width as well as legroom, to provide for quick emergency exit.

According to Democratic Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee, “Safety should not take a back seat, especially a shrunken seat, to airline profits.”

Another clause would prevent airlines from “bumping” passengers from flights to make space for other travelers.

The Senate needs to pass the bill before President Trump can sign it into law.

The bill also provides more funding to rebuild levees and build seawalls before hurricanes, in an attempt to reduce or minimize damage.

Republican Representative Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania explained, “This will save lives, save money, and bend the cost curve of disasters.”

