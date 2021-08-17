How a Queen celebrates: Madonna’s 63rd birthday bash featured her kids, boyfriend, pals and lots of ice cream

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island

Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday by going back to her Italian roots and taking her family along for the fun.

In video posted yesterday on her Instagram captioned “Mambo Italiano,” Madonna and her children are shown traveling on a private plane, and one of her twin daughters says in French, “We’re going to Italy.” We then see Madonna striking a pose against a stone balustrade, smoking and declaring, “Happy Birthday to me!”

As Dean Martin‘s classic song “That’s Amore” plays, we see Madonna walking hand in hand with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, to a massive dining table set up outdoors, surrounded by what we assume are all her birthday guests. There is also plenty of video of Madonna seductively licking an ice-cream cone, both with and without her boyfriend.

A separate post shows Madonna and all her children having fun during the party, and there’s more footage of the birthday preparations and surroundings on her Instagram Stories.

Last week, Madonna said that for her birthday she wanted fans to contribute money to purchase more beds for the pediatric hospital she established in Malawi four years ago.

Yesterday, Madonna announced a huge new deal with Warner Music Group that will, in part, see her reissuing deluxe editions of some of her classic albums in 2022 to mark the 40th anniversary of her recording debut.

