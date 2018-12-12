How About A Gift To Improve The Quality Of A Child’s Life? Great Idea!

Holiday shopping can actually help provide timely financial support to local families, so they can focus on what is most important – improving the quality of life of their child. Available now, inspirational children’s books and toys from the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) will not only make great gifts, but the proceeds from those items will fund child medical grants to help alleviate some of the burden placed on parents by medical expenses .

Holiday gift ideas include:

All products are available at Amazon and 100 percent of the proceeds go to fund medical grants for children in throughout the U.S. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded over 17,000 grants valued at more than $43 million to children and their families across the United States for treatments associated with medical conditions such as cancer, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, autism, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, ADHD and cerebral palsy. Local families in need should go to www.uhccf.org to review criteria and submit an online application.