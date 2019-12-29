How About Micro-Resolutions For 2020?

Making resolutions for the New Year rarely works. Trying to commit to something huge to accomplish can come crashing down in a hurry. David Allan’s The Wisdom Project suggests that you plan micro-resolutions. These are monthly goals that you can realistically hit. You can plan to do something for 4 weeks. Hopefully, that good habit maintains for a longer period. Once you start one, you can move on to something else that will help to improve your life. Allan says shorter goals are easier to focus on a achieve. How do you pick your micro-resolutions? Think of 12 habits or indulgences you’d like to curb. Act on improving these things one at a time, one month at a time. Do you think this is something you can try? Have you ever truly accomplished a New Year’s resolution?