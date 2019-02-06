How About The New Season Of DWTS Is An All Star Season?! It’s Coming Back This Fall!

Personally, I think that would be a super fun GREAT idea! I mean come on….how many people do we still have to choose from to be a dancing star?  I believe all the C and D listers have been picked and have tapped their way across the dance floor.

I am definitely excited that it’s coming back, but I don’t think I can handle another season like the last one where I think I only knew 2 people.

Who has been your favorite celeb on the show?  I always think the Real Housewives are fun and I obvi loved Alfonso!

