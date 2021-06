As the temperatures heat up – what ice cream flavor do you usually reach for? Strawberry? Chocolate? Good Old Vanilla? Well, how about Wasabi ice cream? Yes, you heard that correctly. Wasabi ice cream. Lidl’s newest Vitasia ice cream promises to “pair the freshness of warming wasabi flavoring with velvety smooth ice cream.” The same company has also released a Ginger Lemon ice cream. What’s the most “unique” ice cream flavor you’ve ever tried that was just plain awful or surprisingly amazing?