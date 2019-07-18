How Annoying Is That Baby Shark Song?

Baby Shark” and other kids songs are being used in a campaign to drive homeless people away from a West Palm waterfront park….Officials are temporarily playing “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos,” on loop overnight in an effort to keep homeless people away from the Lake Pavilion — an event space by the city’s waterfront….Officials say the plan is a temporary solution that will give way to a more thorough plan to introduce formal hours to the waterfront park….”Music is also played overnight on a loop by our pavilion to discourage congregating and, if appropriate, to encourage people to seek safer, more appropriate shelter through the many resources that are available,”