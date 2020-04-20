How Are The Home Haircuts Going?

I think the men have hit their limit!  Ladies, we can always just throw ours in a pony tail or a headband!

My cousin cut her husbands hair and let’s just say he’s going to be wearing a hat for a few weeks!  Anderson Cooper gave himself a bald spot.

Cooper said, “I’m hoping you make a tutorial about how to give yourself a haircut, because last night I took a razor and buzzed my head, and I gave myself a giant bald spot over here, which I find very… I missed. I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5, and I don’t know.”

But there are happy endings with the haircut stories!  My friend Brian here at the radio station had his wife Kerrie cut his hair and she did an amazing job!

