Believe it or not, Brad Pitt is 58 years old.

Obviously, this means that Pitt has been doing something right to stay looking great.

Pitt enjoys certain eating habits to keep himself youthful, including consuming matcha green tea, cranberry juice, and fizzy water.

Pitt also used a strict diet of chicken, broccoli, and brown rice to help his physique for the movie “Troy.”

What eating habits do you think keep you healthy? Do you think Brad Pitt looks 58?

