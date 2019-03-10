How Cute! A Goat Is The New Mayor in Vermont! Wait Til You Read Who He Beat!

It’s a new era in the tiny town of Fair Haven, Vermont, as residents are rallying behind their newly-elected mayor – a goat named Lincoln.

The three-year-old Nubian goat beat out 15 other animals for the honorary title. After she’s sworn in as mayor on Tuesday, Lincoln will attend the annual Memorial Day parade and other local events – complete with a custom mayoral sash.

And while the job doesn’t come with a salary, Lincoln will still keep her day job as a ‘groundskeeper’ at her family’s home.

The ‘election’ was a fundraising effort where local students could enter their pets as candidates for a $5 fee. 16 animals were entered and Lincoln won by taking 13 out of 53 votes.

Would your pet make a good public official? Do you trust Lincoln’s administration to properly serve the people of Fair Haven?