How Do We Handle This Latest Admission From Paul McCartney?

In a recent chat with GQ Magazine, music legend Paul McCartney revealed he used to masturbate with John Lennon and his friends. McCartney he two of them would have little gatherings with their friends where they’d all sit around in chairs and well masturbate. But wait… it gets stranger. the group encouraged each other to shout out random names that came to their head while they were focusing on themselves. Paul went on to say: ‘I think John sort of said, “Winston Churchill!”‘ which, as you’d expect, apparently brought their session to a halt. Have you ever taken part in any sort of group “session” such as this? How awkward was it? Did you ever do it again?