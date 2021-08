Many people spend a considerable amount of time on their hair care and skin care routine but do you spend time on your teeth?

Here is how your teeth routine routine should go.

START by rinsing your mouth with mouth wash. Bet your mind is blown already.

Now, floss.

Move on to brushing your teeth for AT LEAST 2 mins and tilt your toothbrush at a 45 degree angle so you also brush your gums.

Finish by brushing your tongue.

Have you been taking care of your teeth correctly?