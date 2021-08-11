How Do You Do Your Laundry?

With this stat, I’m surprised you don’t see more people walking around in slightly pink shirts: A new poll asked 6,000 Americans if they separate their whites and colors when they do laundry . . . and almost a third of us don’t bother.

61% said yes, they do. But 30% said no . . . 4% didn’t answer . . . and another 4% said they never do their own laundry.

Men were much more likely to say they never do laundry. Only 2% of women said someone else always does it for them . . . compared to 7% of guys.