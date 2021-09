The FIRST feeling you have when you wake up can depend on whether you’re a morning person . . . how much sleep you got . . . or how many adult beverages you had the night before.

A new survey asked people what they generally feel as soon as they wake up . . . and here are the Top 10 responses:

1. Refreshed

2. Tired

3. Energized

4. Groggy

5. Happy

6. Peaceful

7. Excited

8. Moody

9. Grumpy

10. Angry

(OnePoll)