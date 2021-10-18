How Do You Hollow Out Your Pumpkin?!

Pumpkin carving can be a fun way to spend quality time with your family. But if you just wanna get to the actual carving as fast as possible, this’ll help . . .

There’s a pumpkin hack making the rounds on social media that lets you hollow them out a lot faster.

Normally, you have to cut the top open. Then you scoop all the seeds and other gunk out with a spoon, or your hands. A lot of people find that part gross.

But it’s less of a mess and a whole lot faster if you use a POWER DRILL.

You’ll also need a power mixer, or at least an egg beater attachment from one. Just take one of those . . . put it in a power drill like a drill bit . . . and go to town.

It’ll scrape down the inside of your pumpkin out a lot faster. And when you turn the pumpkin over, everything should fall right out.

