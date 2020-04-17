How Do You Keep Your Glasses From Fogging Up?!

My poor friends mask fogged up so much he ran into a wall!!!!

People who wear glasses know the pain all too well during the cold months: You come in from outside and your glasses begin to fog.

For those following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of wearing a face mask, it’s happening as soon as you leave the safety of indoors.

The issue is the protective equipment directs your warm exhaled air up, causing condensation to form literally before your eyes. Thankfully there’s a way to prevent this.

The simplest would be to put a tissue folded inside your mask at the top to catch the moisture. You could also pick up one that conforms better to your face. Cleaning your glasses with soapy water is said to do wonders for keeping them fog free.

What’s been the biggest challenge of wearing a face mask now?

Other tips are here!