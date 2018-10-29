How HBO Is Changing Sex Scenes Forever

HBO is making sure that when actors are asked to do intimate scenes that they feel comfortable.
They will now have an Intimacy Coordinator. This person talks to the actors to find out what they feel comfortable doing and to make sure they are aware of any last minute script changes.
The Intimacy Coordinator was hired after The Deuce actress, Emily Meade said she felt uneasy during a sex scene during the show’s first season.
What do you think of this new position?

