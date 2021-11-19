The spinoff How I Met Your Father has gotten a January premiere date.
Hillary Duff and other cast members teased the series in a video to promote the release date.
In How I Met Your Father, Hillary’s character Sophie will relive how she met her son’s father starting in the year 2021.
Look forward to watching the series on Hulu starting January 18, 2022.
Were you a fan of How I Met Your Mother?
Beth
Beth
‘How I Met Your Father’ Coming Soon
