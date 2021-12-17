‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer has dropped and stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall

The spin-off of How I Met Your Mother has just released its trailer for the new show on Hulu starring Kim Cattrall and Hilary Duff.

The show will center around ‘Sophie’, who is played by Hilary Duff, and she will try to navigate life in dating through the modern world.

Kim Cattrall is the narrator of the show and plays the older ‘Sophie’.

There have been already a few attempts in making this spin-off happen, but those attempts fell short with issues over the previous pilots and creative differences.

How I Met Your Father will be released on January 18, 2022, on Hulu.

Are you happy to see this spin-off finally come about?