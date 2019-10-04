How is he supposed to live without…helping people? Michael Bolton ready to perform at his charity's 25th anniversary gala

Courtesy Michael Bolton

Courtesy Michael BoltonOn October 12, Michael Bolton celebrates 25 years of his Michael Bolton Charities with a gala event in Stamford, CT. He started the MBC in 1993 to help women and children at risk, and over the years, it's benefited more than 100 organizations nationwide. Being able to use his success to help others, he says, has been the ultimate validation.

"You can just put together these fundraisers and have really amazing people show up...who are supportive year after year of what you do," he tells ABC Radio. "It kind of makes it that much more apparent that you should be doing that with your life."

The gala is called Chords of Hope, and in addition to a silent auction, dinner, awards ceremony and cocktail reception, fans will enjoy a performance by Michael himself.

"Our 25th anniversary event is going to be...wide body of music: pop, R&B, greatest hits, big band, standards, even some some classical," he tells ABC Audio. "It's going to be pretty much like going to a concert and hearing what we play live everywhere around the world."

Michael founded MBC because, after donating his time to many worthy causes, he realized he could narrow his focus to help those right in his home state of Connecticut.

"I started by focusing on families who were struggling financially," he explains. "We found a lot of the families that were in shelters in Connecticut were [there] due to domestic violence, and that quickly became the primary focus."

Michael says over the past 25 years, charity work is what's given his career meaning.

He explains, "I don't think it would be as fulfilling if I wasn't using the gift that success in the music business gives you to...affect other people's lives."

Visit MichaelBoltonCharities.com for tickets.

Our 25th Anniversary celebration Chords of Hope 2019 is only 2 weeks away. Attendees will enjoy a special live performance by Michael Bolton and his band. Visit our website to purchase your tickets today! ⭐️🎼 #ChordsOfHope2019... https://t.co/JqHf5Vgmyg — Michael Bolton Charities 🎶 (@MBCharities) September 28, 2019

