How Is Rod “The Bod” Stewart Spending His Social Distancing?

Thanks to the coronavirus canceling all the tours and music festivals, many of the musicians now have lots of time on their hands.

While some are live streaming concerts and others are hunkered down in the studio writing new material, Rod Stewart has taken a different approach.

The legendary singer is staying home, choosing to engage in socially distant domestic tasks like cleaning out his garage.

Stewart shared several photos of the progress, complete with a dumpster filled with discarded items that were apparently no longer sparking joy. However, his fans seemed most impressed that he would undertake the task while wearing all white! HA!

What home projects have you undertaken/completed since asked to distance socially?

