How Long Can You Last In A Car With Your Family On A Road Trip?

A new poll found we can only be in the car with our family for 3 hours and 46 minutes before they drive us NUTS. If we’re driving with friends it’s a little longer, but there’s still a limit . . . 4 hours and 23 minutes. The average American hasn’t left their home state in 3-and-a-half years. Two-thirds of people said they don’t feel the urge to go that far, because they still have so much to see in their own state. Less than 10% said they’ve been to another state in the past 12 months, for obvious reasons. But that number might be going up soon, because May was voted as the second-best month for road trips. June is first. People in the poll said the “perfect” road trip would last 4-and-a-half days . . . take them through 4-different states . . . and hit 5-major landmarks. And California was voted the best state for road trips overall, followed by Arizona and Alabama.