How Long Can You Use Makeup Before It Expires?

Did you know that your makeup can go bad? There is actually a “PAO” symbol on some makeup containers that looks like an open jar with a number on it and the letter “M” that tells you how many months it could be used after it’s opened.

It’s recommended that you mark the makeup with the expiration date or the date of opening and using an applicator to get the makeup out instead of your fingers to avoid bacteria.

You can sanitize your powers and blushes by using a sanitizing spray. Simply use a tissue to wipe the surface then sanitize with spray. If a film develops on the surface simply use a mascara brush to scrape the surface, wipe with a tissue and spray with sanitizer. Powders can last after five years using this method.

Water-based or cream products can’t be cleaned but you should check for a bad odor or discoloration. Lipsticks, which also have a PAO date, can be cleaned by dipping them rubbing alcohol and wiping them with a tissue.

Mascara and sponges should be changed out every three months. How often do you clean or throw away your makeup?