How Mariah Carey Lost 40lbs

Recently, Mariah Carey has been lighting up our Instagram feeds with her new hot body. So that leads us to the all-important question, what is she doing?” According to a source, she has removed processed foods, non-natural sugar and eating more vegetables and lean meats. She is also being strict with her food portions and she is eating slower. Like, most of us, Mariah is not a fan of the gym but she is trying to be more active by walking on the treadmill, swimming, water aerobics and daily morning sex with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka! Now, there’s a diet secret we can all get behind! What are some diet secrets that have helped you lose weight? Which diet fad was a complete miss for you?