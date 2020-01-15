How Much Do You Love Cheese? Enough To Buy A Pound For $209??

If you’re a cheese connoisseur then you’ll want to get your hands on a 20-year aged Wisconsin cheese, but you’re going to have to be ready to shell out some serious cheddar for it.

Hook’s Cheese Co. in Mineral Point, Wisconsin is releasing a 20-year old aged cheese for $209 per pound. The award-winning cheese was available only once before back in 2015 for the same price.

Owners Tony and Judy have upped production of the rare cheese to 500 pounds for its 2020 run. Tony says the cheese has a “very smooth, nice clean flavor,” the Hook’s will donate part of the proceeds from the cheese to the Dairy Innovation Hub at the University of Wisconsin.

Advance orders for the cheese are being taken at some stores but you need to act fast as the cheese is only available through May 23rd.

What is your favorite type of cheese? Would you pay $209 for a pound of cheese?