How Much Do Your Christmas Lights Add To Your Bill?

‘Tis the season for bright lights, holiday decor – and sky-high electric bills. So how much is that holiday light display costing you this month?

It comes down to which type of lights you use – LED or incandescent.

Assuming the lights are on for six hours a day over 30 days, a string of LED lights will cost less than a dollar. But a similar-sized string of incandescent lights will cost about $3-5 over the same time span.

Multiply that by how many strands of lights you use, and you can figure out the impact on your bill.

Do you go all-out with the holiday lights? Do you prefer LED or incandescent?

(NewsNationNow)