2 turtle doves, maids milking, lords leaping…that’s alot of stuff to buy! Well due to inflation, the 2018 price for all the things on the list equals….$39,094.93, up $450 or 1.2 percent from 2017. Get the full details from PNC Bank here!

12 Drummers Drumming

11 Pipers Piping

10 Lords a Leaping

9 Ladies Dancing

8 Maids a Milking

7 Swans a Swimming

6 Geese a Laying

5 Golden Rings

4 Calling Birds

3 French Hens

2 Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree