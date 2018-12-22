How Much (More) Do We Drink During the Holidays?

We are knee-deep in the holiday season. With that comes fun, frolicking and perhaps a little extra alcohol.

A recent poll of 2,000 adults found that most people consume two times the amount of alcohol during the holidays than any other time of the year.

Before you freak out, for the average person that meant they went from drinking 4 adult beverages a week to 8.

The timeframe is from Thanksgiving until New Years Day. The increase in drinking comes with the amount of socializing we do for the holidays.

Do you think you drink more during the holidays? Is it too much in your opinion?