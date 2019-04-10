How Much Would It Cost To Visit Every Disney Park on Earth?

Disney may be the most magical place on Earth but that magic comes with a price. USA Today and GoBankingRates say that it would take nearly $7,000 for one person over the age of ten to visit one park per day.

Hotel costs were factored in for one visit to each of the 12 Disney parks and 2 Disney water parks. It would take 13 days just to visit the parks and would cost $6,936.13. In reality, though, it’s gonna cost you a lot more since you’d have to factor in transportation costs to go coast to coast in the United States and book those international flights to Asia and Europe.

