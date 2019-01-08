How Much Would You Pay To Avoid Folding Clothes?

Folding clothes is about to get a lot easier. A new clothes folding robotic machine just made its debut at the CES. The Foldimate, created by a California based startup is compact enough to fit in a small closet. Users simply clip the clothes onto the machine, which then sucks it up and spits it out onto a separate tray fully folded. The tray can be continuously fed with up to 15 items at a time. The machine is still in the prototype stages but that is probably for the best because it might take you some time to save up the $980 price tag.