How Soon Is TOO Soon To Put Up Your Christmas Tree?!

As decorations for the holidays seem to appear earlier and earlier, it’s worth asking when is the right time to put them up.

According to a poll taken by Minted of 2,000 Americans, 43 percent say immediately after Halloween on November 1st is the right time to tis the season.

Another three in ten are cool with seeing decorations in stores before Halloween or Thanksgiving.

As for the official beginning of the holidays, half of those surveyed said when they start seeing decorations, while 47 percent revealed the kick-off is after they hear holiday music in shops.

When do you start putting up decorations for the holidays? When do you start preparing and shopping?

I wish I could keep my tree up year round! It’s just to pretty and bright! And when you take it down – everything seems just so empty!!!!