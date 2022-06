The 4th of July is coming up, and that gives every Floridian the excuse to get insanely drunk off beer and seltzers.

But in case you forgot, the 4th falls on a MONDAY. And chances are you have to go to work on TUESDAY.

So for the sake of your stomach and your poor liver, be sure to chug water like you’re stuck in the Sahara Dessert.

You’re welcome.