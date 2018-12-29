How To Decode A Champagne Label

New Year’s Eve is around the corner and if you are planning on popping a few bottles of Champagne it might help to know exactly what it is you’re popping!

First of all, in order for a bottle of bubbly to be called Champagne it actually has to come from Champagne, France otherwise it will be called “sparkling wine.”

If you see a label that says “Premier Cru” think of it as a gold level Champagne versus a “Grand Cru” which would be more of platinum status.

Champagne is mostly classified by the amount of sugar added or the “dosage”.

“Brut nature” has no added sugar, “Brut” has up to 12 grams, “Extra Brut” has up to 6 grams, “Extra Dry” has 12-17 grams and “Doux” has roughly 50+ grams of sugar added.

What is your drink of choice for the New Year?