How to Get a Free Red Holiday Cup From Starbucks

November 16 is Red Cup Day at Starbucks!

This means you can head to your favorite Starbucks location and try to secure your own free reusable red cup.

So, how do you get the free cup?

According to the chain’s website, “Order any size handcrafted holiday or fall beverage – hot, iced or blended – and you’ll receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup with a whimsical mod design.”

What do you usually order from Starbucks? Is there a holiday beverage that you look forward to trying this year?